Zelensky hopes 'there won't be any occupiers' at G-20 summit in Indonesia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that at the G-20 summit in the autumn of 2022 in Indonesia "there will be no occupiers."

"I am grateful to the leader of Indonesia for inviting me to the G20 summit in the fall. I accept this invitation and believe that before the summit in the fall, the world will solve this big issue," he said Friday, speaking via video link at the Indonesian think tank "Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia."

"We must prevent mass starvation, stop massacres and repressions, forever wean any state of the world from nuclear blackmail. I believe that only friend states, partner states will attend the summit, and there will be no occupiers," Zelensky said.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Indonesia on November 15 and 16, 2022.