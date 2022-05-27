Facts

13:45 27.05.2022

In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy Iskander missile hits National Guard training ground

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy Iskander missile hit the training ground of the National Guard of Ukraine, killing about ten people, injuring 30-35 people, and two more 'arrivals' missed the target, head of the Dnipro Territorial Defense Center Hennadiy Korban said.

"Indeed, there was an 'arrival' of missiles, 'Iskander', at the National Guard training ground this morning. There are dead, unfortunately, about ten people died, about 30-35 people were injured. Despite the fact that we and the military tried to take precautions, and most of the personnel were dispersed throughout the territory," Korban said on the air of the Dnipro TV channel.

According to him, rescuers, the police, the National Guard and the military commandant's office are now working on the spot.

"The launches were from Rostov region... This is the Iskander-K, the cruise Iskander, the cruise missile. There were three 'arrivals.' Two 'arrivals' were inaccurate, not on target, one 'arrival' was in the barracks, where there were some people," Korban said.

Earlier in the morning, head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko reported "arrivals" and serious damage.

Tags: #killing #national_guard #iskander #dnipropetrovsk_region
