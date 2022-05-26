Facts

19:02 26.05.2022

South of Ukraine to be definitely liberated - Podoliak

The Ukrainian flag will once again fly over Kherson, adviser to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Not tomorrow, but sooner than anyone can imagine," he said.

According to him, "Russia is very actively trying to form among the southerners the idea that Ukraine has left them, and the 'Russian world' has come for a long time. Complete nonsense".

"The entire political and diplomatic machine today is working to ensure that the state receives a sufficient amount of weapons to free citizens in the occupied territories. The entire military machine is working to contain the aggressive offensive of the enemy in the east of the country right now. The Kremlin is throwing everything it has into battle, but time is on our side. As soon as Russia is exhausted and loses its offensive potential, Ukraine will accumulate enough forces - the south of our country will definitely be liberated," the adviser to the Head of the President's Office wrote.

