In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Combat operations continue in the area of Nestryha Island in Kherson region, Russian occupiers are trying to land there periodically, and there is a high concentration of FPV drones, Head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

"The fighting continues constantly. They try to land there periodically, so we are forced to repel these attacks. There is now a high density of FPV drones there, we are talking about hundreds. They are also applied on our side. By the way, in this sense we are not inferior in terms of application," he said during the telethon.

According to Pletenchuk, yesterday the occupiers had a total of 115 personnel losses in the direction, half of them irrevocable.

The speaker said the Russians continue to attempt to conduct assault operations on virtually all sectors of the front in the operational zone of the South operational command.

"This is Robotyne and Krynki, Kherson region. Later we will have complete information on these events. Yesterday they also carried out 21 attempted assaults, they were unsuccessful. We tried to enter Robotyne yesterday, there were five assaults, but we were forced to leave the battlefield, suffering losses," he said.

Pletenchuk said the situation remains stable, there are no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups.

"The same as changes in the condition and position of the enemy in our direction," the speaker said.