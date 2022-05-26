Facts

16:53 26.05.2022

There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

1 min read
There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

No signs of an enemy strike grouping have been identified in Chernihiv direction, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"Regarding the grouping of enemy troops in Chernihiv direction. At the moment, there are some movements of units, but from the intelligence side, there are no signs of the creation of an enemy strike group," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center on Thursday.

At the same time, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar pointed out the need to realize that the threat to Kyiv will always exist.

"We must be aware that there will always be a threat to Kyiv, because destroying Kyiv and destroying Ukrainian power is the fastest way to conquer Ukraine. Therefore, we just have to live with the thought that this threat will now always be," Maliar said.

Tags: #general_staff #chernihiv_region
