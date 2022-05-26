PM of Finland visits Irpin, Bucha; meets with Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is paying a visit to Ukraine, for military assistance and support of Kyiv in its opposition to Russian aggression.

"For us, Finland's military assistance is very valuable. Weapons, sanctions policy and the unity of our partners on Ukraine's accession to the EU are what can ensure the strength in the defense of our land. Thanks to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin for the visit and devoted support!" Zelensky wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In addition, as part of her visit to Ukraine, Marin visited Bucha and Irpin, Kyiv Regional Military Administration said.

"The foreign delegation visited the tragic places where the Russian army committed genocide against civilian Ukrainians. I saw with my own eyes the civilian houses that were destroyed by the Russian invaders. This is not only a war against our state, it is a war against humanity and democratic values. We feel the help and support of the world community," the administration said on its Telegram channel.