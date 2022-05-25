Facts

21:01 25.05.2022

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

2 min read
EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

The European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom announce the creation of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group, ACA) to coordinate efforts to bring those responsible for the atrocities committed during Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is said in a press release issued by the EEAS on Wednesday.

It says that the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) will be “a mechanism aimed at ensuring efficient coordination of their respective support to accountability efforts on the ground." "The ACA will reinforce current EU, US and UK efforts to further accountability for atrocity crimes in the context of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. It advances commitments made by the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom to demonstrate international support and solidarity at this crucial historical moment for Ukraine, " the press release reads.

The overarching mission of the ACA is to support the "War Crimes Units of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (OPG) in its investigation and prosecution of conflict-related crimes." "The ACA seeks to streamline coordination and communication efforts to ensure best practices, avoid duplication of efforts, and encourage the expeditious deployment of financial resources and skilled personnel to respond to the needs of the OPG as the legally constituted authority in Ukraine responsible for dealing with the prosecution of war crimes on its own territory, " the message reads.

