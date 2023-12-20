Facts

Shmyhal backs expansion of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine

Shmyhal backs expansion of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that the mobilization of budget financing is the main task of the Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine for 2024.

"Ukraine hopes for further financial support from international partners, and the main objectives of the Donor Platform for 2024 are precisely the mobilization of budget financing," the government's press service said following Shmyhal's opening speech at the 7th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine will receive more than $40 billion in budget support from its partners in 2023.

"This significant assistance has played an important role in enabling our government to finance important expenses such as pensions, healthcare, education, social programs and benefits. These funds helped Ukraine survive and redirect internal resources to finance our military and defense capabilities," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is important for the country that budget support be rhythmic and timely.

In this context, he suggested considering another strategic issue – the expansion of the Platform.

"This can be an effective tool for mobilizing additional assistance. Attracting more partner countries willing to commit to budget financing for Ukraine is vital to strengthen our common efforts," the Prime Minister added.

