Facts

18:50 25.05.2022

Combat army readiness checks planned at ten training grounds of Belarus – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

1 min read
Combat army readiness checks planned at ten training grounds of Belarus – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

According to Ukrainian intelligence, at the end of May this year, practical actions of the next stage of checking the combat readiness of the armed forces of Belarus are planned at ten training grounds in Brest, Grodno, Minsk, Mogilev and Vitebsk regions of Belarus, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"In addition, as it became known to our intelligence, at the end of May this year, practical actions of the next stage of checking the combat readiness of the armed forces of this country are planned at ten training grounds in Brest, Grodno, Minsk, Mogilev and Vitebsk regions of Belarus. As part of the same exercises, it is planned to remove weapons and military equipment from storage, as well as to carry out marches," MotuzIanyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Tags: #defense_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:03 25.05.2022
Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

16:57 25.05.2022
Russia steps up use of aviation components to support its ground offensive - Defense Ministry

Russia steps up use of aviation components to support its ground offensive - Defense Ministry

16:47 25.05.2022
Strategic plan of defense is to liberate entire Ukraine’s territory - Defense Ministry

Strategic plan of defense is to liberate entire Ukraine’s territory - Defense Ministry

19:39 17.05.2022
EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

15:20 17.05.2022
EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

18:49 12.05.2022
Russian cannot fully restore combat effectiveness of military units withdrawn from Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian cannot fully restore combat effectiveness of military units withdrawn from Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence

17:09 12.05.2022
Enemy trying to build up military presence on Zmiyiny Island – Defense Ministry

Enemy trying to build up military presence on Zmiyiny Island – Defense Ministry

18:39 30.04.2022
Invaders forcibly evacuate residents of Kupyansk, neighboring settlements to Russia – Defense Ministry

Invaders forcibly evacuate residents of Kupyansk, neighboring settlements to Russia – Defense Ministry

20:24 19.04.2022
Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

16:49 18.04.2022
Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

LATEST

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

Ukraine insists on secondary sanctions, expansion of list of goods prohibited for export to Russia

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD