Combat army readiness checks planned at ten training grounds of Belarus – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

"In addition, as it became known to our intelligence, at the end of May this year, practical actions of the next stage of checking the combat readiness of the armed forces of this country are planned at ten training grounds in Brest, Grodno, Minsk, Mogilev and Vitebsk regions of Belarus. As part of the same exercises, it is planned to remove weapons and military equipment from storage, as well as to carry out marches," MotuzIanyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Wednesday.