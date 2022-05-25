Many in NATO have lost moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine – Kuleba

Many in NATO have lost the moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"All these technical discussions about standards, criteria. When there is a political decision that ‘they belong to us, we are part of one’ - everything else will follow, as long as there is no such political decision, you hear hundreds of arguments why this is impossible. We understand how it works. But I believe that many in NATO have lost the moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine," Kuleba said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

He added that NATO, as an institution, does literally nothing to support Ukraine in the war started by the Russian Federation.

"My point of view is very simple: we see allies who are helping Ukraine. We see a group of NATO allies helping us. But at the beginning of the war (this was the public mood), the people of Ukraine believed that NATO was a powerful force, and the EU could only express different levels of concern. But war is always a test that tears off masks, and we all saw real faces. We have seen revolutionary innovative decisions made by the EU, which they themselves did not expect to take, and we see NATO as an alliance, an institution that is on the sidelines and doing, literally, nothing. I regret to say this," Kuleba said.