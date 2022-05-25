Kyiv to prepare its own restoration plan – mayor

Kyiv will have a restoration plan "one day after the war," Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Interfax-Ukraine following talks at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"Everyone is stressing that we should prepare a plan for the day after the war: where and what we plan to do," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Breakfast hosted by the Pinchuk Foundation in Davos, host of the WEF.

According to Klitschko, separate projects for the renewal of infrastructure, logistics and the construction of a number of facilities are planned even for wartime.

At the same time, the mayor said that due to problems with the execution of the national budget, the capital is experiencing difficulties in accessing its own funds in the State Treasury.

"We have the city's money in the Treasury, but there is no money in the Treasury. That is, we have money virtually, but not really," he said.

Answering the question whether it is possible in such circumstances, Kyiv, following the example of the government, will also turn to the issuance of war bonds, Klitschko said: "Maybe."

In the middle of May, the mayor estimated the cost of restoring all damaged buildings in the city at more than EUR 70 million.