Kuleba discusses with Greek Prime Minister defense support, granting Ukraine status of EU candidate

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis further defense support, new sanctions against Russia and granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate.

"Building on President Zelensky's dialogue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, we met in Davos to discuss further defensive support, new sanctions on Russia, and granting Ukraine EU candidate status. Grateful to Prime Minister for standing by Ukraine at this tense time," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.