Russia launches missile strike on Krasnopillia at night, preliminarily no casualties

On Wednesday night, the aggressor launched a missile attack on Krasnopillia in Sumy region, preliminarily there were no deaths, head of the regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"At about one in the morning, from the territory of Russia, the enemy fired rockets at our Krasnopol. The launch, preliminarily, was from an aircraft that did not cross the state border. The houses of civilians in Krasnopillia were damaged. About 20 houses and power lines were damaged. Half of the village was left without electricity. There were preliminarily no deaths," Zhyvytsky wrote in the telegram channel on Wednesday morning.