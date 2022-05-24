Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a phone conversation with U.S. National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

According to the presidential press service, the interlocutors discussed the situation in Ukraine, measures to repel Russian aggression and the course of hostilities in the south and east of the country.

"The parties also considered the further steps to strengthen the defense capabilities of our state and the relevant interaction with partner countries," the office said.

It clarifies that Yermak and Zaluzhny thanked the interlocutors for "an affective dialogue and strong support for Ukraine."