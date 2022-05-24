Facts

10:14 24.05.2022

Kuleba appeals to partner countries to accelerate supply of weapons to Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said about the need for Ukraine to supply weapons and ammunition from other countries in the light of the ongoing battle in Donbas.

"Too early to conclude that Ukraine already has all the arms it needs. Russian offensive in the Donbas is a ruthless battle, the largest one on European soil since WWII. I urge partners to speed up deliveries of weapons and ammunition, especially MLRS, long-range artillery, APCs," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

