16:00 23.05.2022

Johnson writes letter to Ukrainian children: I hope with all my heart that soon you will be free to return to your homes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written a letter of support to Ukrainian children. Johnson posted a photo of the letter on Instagram.

"As I write this, it’s a warm and sunny day in much of your country. The chill of winter has given way to spring, and in any other way, children like you would be spilling out of your homes and schools to play with your friends, to chase a football like your heroes from Shakhtar or Dynamo, " he said.

At the same time, Johnson stressed, the current time is not any other year, and urged young Ukrainians to remember two things: pride in their country and the fact that they are not alone.

"Many of you have seen or experienced things no child should have to witness. Yet, every day Ukrainian children are teaching all of us what it means to be strong and dignified, to hold your head high even in even the toughest of times. I can think of no better role model for children and adults averywhere," he wrote.

Ukrainians, the Prime Minister pointed out, have millions of friends around the world, including in the UK, whose residents actively support Ukraine in its struggle.

"I believe, like your president, that Ukraine is going to win this war. I hope with all my heart that, one day soon, you will be free to return to your homes, your schools, your families. And whatever happens, however long it takes, we in the UK will never forget you, and will always be proud to call you our friends," Johnson said.

