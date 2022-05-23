From now on, war crimes is Russia’s second name - Yermak

The Russian military seems to use the December 1948 United Nations definition of genocide as a source of inspiration, having committed numerous crimes in Ukraine, including against children, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"From now on, war crimes have become Russia's second name," he said on Monday during the opening of the Russia War Crimes House exhibition in Davos, where the World Economic Forum started.

Yermak noted that it is symbolic that the exhibition is held in a building that for many years was the Russian home in Davos.

"Russian soldiers killed Ukrainians because we are Ukrainians. The Russian army is destroying Ukraine because it is Ukraine. This is the goal of the invasion," the head of the President's Office said.

At the exhibition opening, the purpose of which is to state the main facts, name names and dates, show specific faces and provide at least some of the victims of the war with the opportunity to tell their real stories, Yermak told the terrible stories of two Ukrainian children: they have lost loved ones and doctors are fighting for their lives and recovery.

Yermak said that there are at least 660 such stories, since today it is impossible to say exactly how many Ukrainian children were victims of the Russian invasion, as the war continues.

The head of the Presidential Office also noted that according to Russian sources, as of May 21, the state sponsor of terrorism also brought to its territory more than 232,000 children from Ukraine, of which more than 2,000 are orphans, and now the Russian parliament is preparing to simplify adoption Ukrainian children by citizens of Russia.

The exhibition is organized by the Pinchuk Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre in partnership with the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrayinska Pravda publication and Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.