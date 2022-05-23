Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

President of Poland Andrzej Duda believes that after the actions of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, it is impossible to have any business with the Russian Federation.

"After Bucha, Borodianka and Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia," Duda was quoted as saying at the plenary session on Sunday by the State Special Communications Service in a Telegram.

Duda thanked the Ukrainian people for their resistance, courage, and defense of their state and stressed that no one can break the unity of the Ukrainian and Polish peoples - "neither hostile politicians, nor foreign agents, nor the jury at Eurovision."

According to the head of the Polish state, Ukrainian citizens who ended up in Poland as a result of hostilities in Ukraine are guests of his country.

"You are Ukrainians. You are not refugees. You are our guests. We will do everything for Ukraine to become a member of the European Union," Duda said.