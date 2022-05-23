Facts

10:46 23.05.2022

Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

1 min read
Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

President of Poland Andrzej Duda believes that after the actions of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, it is impossible to have any business with the Russian Federation.

"After Bucha, Borodianka and Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia," Duda was quoted as saying at the plenary session on Sunday by the State Special Communications Service in a Telegram.

Duda thanked the Ukrainian people for their resistance, courage, and defense of their state and stressed that no one can break the unity of the Ukrainian and Polish peoples - "neither hostile politicians, nor foreign agents, nor the jury at Eurovision."

According to the head of the Polish state, Ukrainian citizens who ended up in Poland as a result of hostilities in Ukraine are guests of his country.

"You are Ukrainians. You are not refugees. You are our guests. We will do everything for Ukraine to become a member of the European Union," Duda said.

Tags: #russia #business #duda
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:32 23.05.2022
Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

10:16 23.05.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia to be adopted - Polish President

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia to be adopted - Polish President

21:00 19.05.2022
Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

09:29 19.05.2022
Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

21:17 16.05.2022
EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

18:23 16.05.2022
Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

16:07 13.05.2022
Ukraine launches micro-grant program for businesses from nine regions in Diia

Ukraine launches micro-grant program for businesses from nine regions in Diia

18:59 11.05.2022
Economy Ministry to develop transfer of forcibly seized objects of property rights of Russia, its residents to state

Economy Ministry to develop transfer of forcibly seized objects of property rights of Russia, its residents to state

18:30 11.05.2022
Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

15:12 07.05.2022
Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

LATEST

Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

Johnson writes letter to Ukrainian children: I hope with all my heart that soon you will be free to return to your homes

Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

From now on, war crimes is Russia’s second name - Yermak

Russian serviceman Shishimarin gets life in prison in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD