Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, at the invitation of head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, took part in a meeting of the NATO Military Committee at the level of commanders-in-Chief (Chiefs of Staff) in the format with Ukraine.

"I noted that our people are paying an extremely high price for freedom and European choice, and Europe is experiencing the biggest security crisis since the Second World War. I repeated my words at a meeting of the NATO Military Committee in January last year – the response to the aggressor must be consolidated. The war since 2014 has become a real war for us, Ukrainians. Not ATO, not the JFO, but the war. And every day of this war, every soldier killed, every crippled fate taught us something," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel.

He stressed that in Ukraine they understood that sooner or later a full-scale aggression would begin, and they were preparing for it.

"We clearly understood that the first month would be the turning point. We managed to take away the strategic initiative from the enemy, inflict critical losses, and force them to abandon their main goal – the capture of the city of Kyiv. Today we are not only defending. We have carried out a number of successful counter-offensive actions," Zaluzhny said.

In particular, as he noted, it was possible to unblock Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, and fighting is also underway in Kherson direction.

"I couldn't help but remember the defenders of Mariupol, who by their heroic actions held the enemy's many thousands of troops and gave us the opportunity to equip defensive lines in other directions," the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

He also noted that the Russians maintain a high intensity of rocket attacks on an average of 10-14 ballistic and cruise missiles per day, stressing that "this is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to NATO member countries."

"After all, any such rocket carries 400-600 kg of TNT. Therefore, it is important to strengthen missile defense," Zaluzhny said.