15:30 19.05.2022

Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and head of the Ukraine Support Group in the European Commission Katarina Mathernova discussed Ukraine's accession to the Digital Europe Programme, Fedorov said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Now our efforts are focused on Ukraine joining the Digital Europe Programme. It provides additional strategic funding to European countries for the digital transformation of society and the economy. This will allow our state to accelerate the development of the digital economy," he wrote.

According to the minister, they are ready to provide Ukraine with a discount of 95% or more in paying the fee for participation in the program.

"This is an emergency support for our country, while the entire budget is aimed at supporting the economy in the fight against Russian aggression. I am sure that a positive answer will come soon," Fedorov added.

Tags: #europe #fedorov #digital_transformation_ministry
