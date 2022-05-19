Facts

12:01 19.05.2022

Ambassador of Finland returns to Kyiv

Ambassador of Finland returns to Kyiv

Finnish Ambassador to Ukraine Päivi Laine has returned to Kyiv, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported.

"The Ambassador of Finland and all Finnish citizens employed by the Finnish mission in Kyiv left Ukraine for security reasons in February, when Russia started its military aggression against Ukraine. The security situation in Kyiv has now improved, and Finland's Ambassador to Ukraine Päivi Laine has returned to her post in Kyiv," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

At the same time, it is noted that the mission in Kyiv continues to work according to special rules. Customer service and visa and residency applications are currently closed. In the event of an emergency, Finnish citizens staying in Ukraine can contact the Foreign Ministry's 24/7 Service Centre.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that they continue to urge Finnish citizens to avoid any trips to Ukraine and leave the country immediately.

Tags: #ambassador #finland
