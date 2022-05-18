Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

As of May 18, the bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by the Russian military during the occupation of the region have been found in Kyiv region, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv region Andriy Niebytov has said.

"Today, there are 1,288 bodies of killed people. I emphasize – civilians! Most of them were shot from automatic weapons," he said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon on Wednesday.

According to the chief of the regional police, while examining the territories, law enforcement officers continue to identify the burial places of the killed people.