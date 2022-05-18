Facts

18:10 18.05.2022

Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

1 min read
Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

As of May 18, the bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by the Russian military during the occupation of the region have been found in Kyiv region, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv region Andriy Niebytov has said.

"Today, there are 1,288 bodies of killed people. I emphasize – civilians! Most of them were shot from automatic weapons," he said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon on Wednesday.

According to the chief of the regional police, while examining the territories, law enforcement officers continue to identify the burial places of the killed people.

Tags: #bodies #kyiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:45 10.05.2022
In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

15:18 04.05.2022
Another 20 bodies of dead civilians found in Kyiv region - police chief

Another 20 bodies of dead civilians found in Kyiv region - police chief

16:38 02.05.2022
Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

15:37 15.04.2022
Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

13:18 12.04.2022
Kyiv regional military administration recommends citizens not to return to de-occupied settlements yet

Kyiv regional military administration recommends citizens not to return to de-occupied settlements yet

16:23 10.04.2022
Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

16:47 07.04.2022
It is known about over 400 Ukrainians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, bodies of four people taken out from under rubble in Borodianka – Gerashchenko

It is known about over 400 Ukrainians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, bodies of four people taken out from under rubble in Borodianka – Gerashchenko

10:49 06.04.2022
More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

20:54 02.04.2022
Entire Kyiv region liberated from enemy

Entire Kyiv region liberated from enemy

13:52 01.04.2022
Interior Ministry urges residents of Kyiv region not to rush to return home after liberation of territories

Interior Ministry urges residents of Kyiv region not to rush to return home after liberation of territories

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

After victory, it’s possible to raise issue of return to Ukraine of archival documents exported by Russia in imperial and Soviet times - Archival Service head

Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

They want to be better Nazis than Hitler – Zelensky on Russian invaders at Cannes Film Festival

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD