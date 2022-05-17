Facts

15:20 17.05.2022

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

2 min read
EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

The Council of Ministers of Defense of the European Union at a meeting of the Council for Foreign Affairs, which is taking place on Tuesday in Brussels, will approve a proposal to allocate another EUR 500 million to Ukraine for armaments.

This was announced on the eve of the meeting by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who is the initiator of the fourth tranche to Ukraine from the intergovernmental European Peace Facility fund.

"Ukrainians are resisting, the result of the war at this moment does not meet Russian expectations. The Russian army is stopped by the Ukrainians. And we must continue to support them with weapons. Therefore, we will approve another EUR 500 million from the fund (European Peace Facility)," Borrell said.

He recalled that the situation in Ukraine in connection with the war waged against it by Russia will be the subject of discussion by the heads of defense departments of the EU member states with the participation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and NATO Deputy Secretary General  Mircea Geoana via video link.

As previously reported, out of the EUR 500 million estimated assistance, EUR 490 million will be allocated for lethal and EUR 10 million for non-lethal weapons.

Tags: #defense_ministry #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 12.05.2022
Russian cannot fully restore combat effectiveness of military units withdrawn from Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian cannot fully restore combat effectiveness of military units withdrawn from Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence

17:09 12.05.2022
Enemy trying to build up military presence on Zmiyiny Island – Defense Ministry

Enemy trying to build up military presence on Zmiyiny Island – Defense Ministry

18:39 30.04.2022
Invaders forcibly evacuate residents of Kupyansk, neighboring settlements to Russia – Defense Ministry

Invaders forcibly evacuate residents of Kupyansk, neighboring settlements to Russia – Defense Ministry

20:24 19.04.2022
Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

16:49 18.04.2022
Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

16:26 18.04.2022
Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

16:50 15.04.2022
No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

17:18 09.04.2022
Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

17:07 09.04.2022
Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

19:20 08.04.2022
War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

LATEST

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

Only type of Nazism in world today is Russian one - Podoliak

Negotiation process between Ukraine, Russia suspended - Podoliak

Morning missile attack on Desna village claims eight lives, 12 people injured - TV

Batkivschyna proposes to legislate comprehensive support for Armed Forces fighters

After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD