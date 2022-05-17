EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

The Council of Ministers of Defense of the European Union at a meeting of the Council for Foreign Affairs, which is taking place on Tuesday in Brussels, will approve a proposal to allocate another EUR 500 million to Ukraine for armaments.

This was announced on the eve of the meeting by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who is the initiator of the fourth tranche to Ukraine from the intergovernmental European Peace Facility fund.

"Ukrainians are resisting, the result of the war at this moment does not meet Russian expectations. The Russian army is stopped by the Ukrainians. And we must continue to support them with weapons. Therefore, we will approve another EUR 500 million from the fund (European Peace Facility)," Borrell said.

He recalled that the situation in Ukraine in connection with the war waged against it by Russia will be the subject of discussion by the heads of defense departments of the EU member states with the participation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana via video link.

As previously reported, out of the EUR 500 million estimated assistance, EUR 490 million will be allocated for lethal and EUR 10 million for non-lethal weapons.