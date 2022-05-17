Part of weapons provided to Ukraine under Lend-Lease arrive in Zaporizhia region

The latest weapons have already arrived in Zaporizhia region as part of the Lend-Lease military assistance program, and are currently being mastered by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Zaporizhia artillerymen already have the opportunity to practice using the latest weapons," the press service of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday.

The regional authorities also report that the defenders of Zaporizhia region are doing everything possible to protect local residents from a possible enemy attack: they are regrouping forces, forming reserves, and creating defensive lines.