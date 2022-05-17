Facts

10:54 17.05.2022

Enemy launches missile attack at night on infrastructure of Lviv Railway regional branch in Yavoriv district

2 min read
Enemy launches missile attack at night on infrastructure of Lviv Railway regional branch in Yavoriv district

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the regional branch of Lviv Railway in Yavoriv district, but there were no reports of casualties, head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"At night, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the regional branch of Lviv Railway in Yavoriv district. The explosion damaged the railway infrastructure. There were no reports of injuries or deaths. Previously, the missiles were flying from the east," he wrote on Facebook.

In turn, mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy, specified that windows had been blown out in the houses adjacent to the impact site. "And this is all within a 20-kilometer zone to the border with the European Union," he wrote in Telegram.

Also, air defense units of the West Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three cruise missiles fired at the territory of Lviv region.

According to Sadovy, last night there were two air raids and two massive waves of rocket sorties in Lviv region.

"Not a single missile landed in Lviv. The air defense forces worked well. Therefore, we do not know if our city was the target this time... It really was one of the largest attacks on Lviv region in terms of the number of missiles," the mayor said.

He urged the people of Lviv not to ignore the air raid signals and not to photograph the arrivals of missiles and the work of air defense.

Tags: #lviv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:31 20.04.2022
Since start of war, 93 enterprises moved to Lviv region

Since start of war, 93 enterprises moved to Lviv region

18:10 26.03.2022
Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

11:38 26.02.2022
Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

18:02 15.02.2022
Lviv region signs memo on restoration of European-gauge railway track to Polish border

Lviv region signs memo on restoration of European-gauge railway track to Polish border

16:52 05.08.2021
In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

09:24 26.04.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Lviv region from Monday

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Lviv region from Monday

17:02 18.03.2021
Lockdown introduced on territory of Lviv region from March 19 - Regional Administration

Lockdown introduced on territory of Lviv region from March 19 - Regional Administration

09:02 06.03.2021
UK, Finnish investors to build potato processing plant in Lviv region

UK, Finnish investors to build potato processing plant in Lviv region

10:26 12.01.2021
Effective Investments Group to invests up to UAH 170 mln in new eco-packaging production in Lviv region

Effective Investments Group to invests up to UAH 170 mln in new eco-packaging production in Lviv region

15:17 21.12.2020
OKKO seeks to start building ski resort in Carpathian Mountains in 2021, investments to reach $500 mln

OKKO seeks to start building ski resort in Carpathian Mountains in 2021, investments to reach $500 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

Morning missile attack on Desna village claims eight lives, 12 people injured - TV

After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

LATEST

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

Only type of Nazism in world today is Russian one - Podoliak

Negotiation process between Ukraine, Russia suspended - Podoliak

Morning missile attack on Desna village claims eight lives, 12 people injured - TV

Batkivschyna proposes to legislate comprehensive support for Armed Forces fighters

After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

Part of weapons provided to Ukraine under Lend-Lease arrive in Zaporizhia region

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD