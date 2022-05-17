Facts

10:29 17.05.2022

Enemy launches rocket attack on Okhtyrka, at least five wounded

1 min read
Enemy launches rocket attack on Okhtyrka, at least five wounded

On Tuesday, at about five o'clock in the morning, there was an enemy missile attack on Okhtyrka, a lot of destruction, at least five people wounded, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"Some five Russian missiles hit peaceful civilian facilities and caused a lot of destruction. Warehouses caught fire. The shock wave damaged the front door to the entrance of a two-story house, people were blocked inside. Many private houses were damaged," he wrote on Facebook.

In general, rocket strikes fell on the central part of the city and the Dachny massif.

"Windows were broken in the church. 'Kazka' kindergarten was also damaged. At least five people were wounded from today's strike on the city," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

