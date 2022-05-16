EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

The EU failed to reach a consensus and finalize the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, sEU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

At a press conference following the results of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, Borrell said the EU will continue to impose sanctions on Russia to make the price of an invasion unbearable for the Kremlin; the officials continue discussions. He said it was not possible to reach an agreement today to finalize the sixth package of sanctions. The issue will return to the Committee of Permanent Representatives and the ambassadors will continue discussions. The same complexities regarding unanimity on the oil embargo remain, according to the official.