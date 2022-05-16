Facts

21:17 16.05.2022

EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

1 min read
EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

The EU failed to reach a consensus and finalize the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, sEU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

At a press conference following the results of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, Borrell said the EU will continue to impose sanctions on Russia to make the price of an invasion unbearable for the Kremlin; the officials continue discussions. He said it was not possible to reach an agreement today to finalize the sixth package of sanctions. The issue will return to the Committee of Permanent Representatives and the ambassadors will continue discussions. The same complexities regarding unanimity on the oil embargo remain, according to the official.

Tags: #russia #eu #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:12 16.05.2022
EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

19:49 16.05.2022
Kuleba: Decision on EU sixth sanctions package not yet made, only one country continues to block oil embargo

Kuleba: Decision on EU sixth sanctions package not yet made, only one country continues to block oil embargo

18:23 16.05.2022
Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

16:20 16.05.2022
Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

14:22 16.05.2022
European Commission preparing conclusion for European Council on Ukraine's application to EU - European Commissioner

European Commission preparing conclusion for European Council on Ukraine's application to EU - European Commissioner

19:58 13.05.2022
EU expects that decision to allocate another EUR 500 mln of military aid to Ukraine to be approved soon

EU expects that decision to allocate another EUR 500 mln of military aid to Ukraine to be approved soon

15:37 13.05.2022
If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

17:41 12.05.2022
European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine in export of grain

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine in export of grain

16:06 12.05.2022
European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

18:59 11.05.2022
Economy Ministry to develop transfer of forcibly seized objects of property rights of Russia, its residents to state

Economy Ministry to develop transfer of forcibly seized objects of property rights of Russia, its residents to state

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

LATEST

Invaders continue offensive in eastern Ukraine, try to hold positions near Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

MH17 trial public stage may end on June 10

Kharkiv mayor against construction of temporary housing

Six-year-old girl severely wounded as result of missile strike by invaders in Odesa region on Monday – PGO

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

Culture Ministry documents 331 episodes of Russia’s war crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine

President signs law banning pro-Russian parties

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD