Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

The decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on the termination of the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine has entered into force, MP, representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court (Servant of the People faction) Olha Sovhyria said.

"More than six years after the adoption of… the 'law on decommunization,' the Communist Party was finally banned in Ukraine… The District Administrative Court of Kyiv, by a decision of December 16, 2015, terminated the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine, but this decision was appealed and did not enter into legal strength. All this time, the Communist Party of Ukraine continued to exist and even received membership dues, although it was removed from the electoral process. Recently, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal completed consideration of the appeal in this case and refused to sustain it, as a result of which the court's decision to ban the Communist Party came into force," Sovhyria said on Telegram on Monday.

She said the Verkhovna Rada adopted the "law on decommunization" back in 2015, but it provided for the condemnation of the communist regime and the ban on propaganda of its symbols, and the issue of banning the Communist Party was to be decided by the court.