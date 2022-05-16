Facts

16:19 16.05.2022

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

The wives and mothers of the defenders of Mariupol, who are on the territory of Azovstal metallurgical plant, said the Ukrainian Mariupol is running out of water, food and medicines.

"Our guys and girls who are at Azovstal are an example of the loyalty of our country, an example for all mankind. They endure things that we could not endure. We will cut our finger and it hurts. And those parts hurt bodies that no longer exist. They are running out, or maybe already finished, everything: water, food, medicines, we do not even talk about them, they have been gone for a long time. And gradually [they are ending] life," the wife of one of the defenders of Mariupol said during a press conference in Istanbul on Monday.

She said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to intervene and help rescue the Ukrainian military from Azostal to give their relatives the opportunity to see their loved ones again.

"We are grateful to you for everything you do for our state, for our defenders. And I beg you, please help save them, because you are our last chance to save them. It is impossible to escape from this hell without your help," she said.

