European Commission preparing conclusion for European Council on Ukraine's application to EU - European Commissioner

The European Union has received all Ukraine's responses to the EU questionnaire, and now the European Commission is preparing an opinion for the European Council on Ukraine's application to the EU, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi said.

"Met with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to discuss how to strengthen further support to Ukraine. EU stands with Ukraine to mitigate the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine. All replies to EU questionnaire received. Now Commission is preparing Opinion for Council on Ukraine’s application to the EU," Varhelyi said on Twitter Monday.

"Discussed with EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine which is now defending European values from Russian aggression. The time is now to legally anchor Ukraine on its path to the EU and make Europe stronger, safer, and more prosperous," Kuleba said on Twitter.