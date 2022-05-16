President signs law banning pro-Russian parties

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law banning pro-Russian political parties, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy Olha Sovhyria (Servant of the People faction) said.

"The law will come into force from the day following the day of its publication," she clarified on her Telegram channel.

According to the document, Article 60 of the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada was supplemented with a new part six as follows: "If the President of Ukraine approves the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to terminate the activities of a political party that has formed a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada, the activities of such a faction cease from the moment the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada announces this."

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, within a month from the date of entry into force of the law, undertakes to submit to the Rada a draft law on the consequences of a court decision banning a political party for the status of deputies of local councils.

As reported, on May 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at the second reading bill 7172-1, which provides for the prohibition of political parties whose program goals are aimed at justifying, recognizing or denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as justifying the actions of pro-Russian fighters in the temporarily occupied territories.