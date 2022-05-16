Facts

13:57 16.05.2022

President signs law banning pro-Russian parties

2 min read
President signs law banning pro-Russian parties

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law banning pro-Russian political parties, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy Olha Sovhyria (Servant of the People faction) said.

"The law will come into force from the day following the day of its publication," she clarified on her Telegram channel.

According to the document, Article 60 of the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada was supplemented with a new part six as follows: "If the President of Ukraine approves the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to terminate the activities of a political party that has formed a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada, the activities of such a faction cease from the moment the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada announces this."

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, within a month from the date of entry into force of the law, undertakes to submit to the Rada a draft law on the consequences of a court decision banning a political party for the status of deputies of local councils.

As reported, on May 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at the second reading bill 7172-1, which provides for the prohibition of political parties whose program goals are aimed at justifying, recognizing or denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as justifying the actions of pro-Russian fighters in the temporarily occupied territories.

Tags: #law
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:25 06.05.2022
President signs law on de-Sovietization of Ukrainian legislation

President signs law on de-Sovietization of Ukrainian legislation

13:47 26.04.2022
Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

09:31 12.04.2022
Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

11:46 16.03.2022
Single tax payers of 3rd group to pay 2% of turnover on income received after rate reduction - Hetmantsev

Single tax payers of 3rd group to pay 2% of turnover on income received after rate reduction - Hetmantsev

09:41 16.03.2022
Zelensky signs law banning production, distribution of Russian propaganda

Zelensky signs law banning production, distribution of Russian propaganda

20:50 15.03.2022
Rada increases spending on army in 2022 by UAH 67.6 bln due to UK loan of GBP 1.7 bln

Rada increases spending on army in 2022 by UAH 67.6 bln due to UK loan of GBP 1.7 bln

20:40 15.03.2022
High Council of Justice to transfer some of its functions to Council of Judges of Ukraine in absence of powers – law

High Council of Justice to transfer some of its functions to Council of Judges of Ukraine in absence of powers – law

18:53 15.03.2022
Rada accelerates entry into force of law on military chaplaincy

Rada accelerates entry into force of law on military chaplaincy

18:52 15.03.2022
Rada extends law on legal regime in temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to territories occupied by Russia after Feb 24

Rada extends law on legal regime in temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to territories occupied by Russia after Feb 24

18:25 15.03.2022
Rada deregulates labor relations for period of martial law

Rada deregulates labor relations for period of martial law

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

LATEST

Invaders continue offensive in eastern Ukraine, try to hold positions near Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

MH17 trial public stage may end on June 10

Kharkiv mayor against construction of temporary housing

Six-year-old girl severely wounded as result of missile strike by invaders in Odesa region on Monday – PGO

Kuleba: Decision on EU sixth sanctions package not yet made, only one country continues to block oil embargo

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD