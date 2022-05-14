Facts

11:47 14.05.2022

War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

 The war will reach a turning point in August and end by the end of the year, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov said.

"Most active hostilities will be completed by the end of this year. As a result, we will restore Ukrainian authorities in all our territories that we have lost, including Donbas and Crimea," Budanov said in an interview with Sky News, the intelligence press service reports on Facebook.

Budanov also said that a coup was already underway in the Russian Federation to eliminate Vladimir Putin, and the Russian leader was seriously ill with cancer.

"We have been at war with Russia for eight years now, and we can say that this widely advertised Russian government is a myth. It is a horde of people with weapons," he said.

Tags: #war #budanov
21:01 13.05.2022
