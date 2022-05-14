Facts

11:28 14.05.2022

Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

1 min read
Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the gradual liberation of Kharkiv region proves that Ukraine will not leave anyone to the aggressor country.

According to the head of state, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already de-occupied 1,015 settlements throughout Ukraine. Six of them in the past day.

"Obviously, we remember every city and community that is still under occupation: Kherson, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Energodar, Mariupol and all the cities of Donbas. The gradual liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we will not leave anyone to the enemy," Zelensky said in a video message on the night on Saturday.

Tags: #zelensky #kharkiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:20 13.05.2022
Zelensky vetoes law banning symbols used by Russian armed forces in war against Ukraine

Zelensky vetoes law banning symbols used by Russian armed forces in war against Ukraine

15:08 13.05.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia

09:23 13.05.2022
Zelensky intends to communicate with students of partner countries

Zelensky intends to communicate with students of partner countries

13:41 12.05.2022
Zelensky welcomes readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership

Zelensky welcomes readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership

13:07 12.05.2022
Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

19:48 11.05.2022
War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

19:29 11.05.2022
Occupiers suppress cellular communications in occupied territory of Kharkiv region, local residents left without electricity, water - General Staff

Occupiers suppress cellular communications in occupied territory of Kharkiv region, local residents left without electricity, water - General Staff

09:10 10.05.2022
For first time in decades, there is no merchant fleet movement in Odesa - Zelensky

For first time in decades, there is no merchant fleet movement in Odesa - Zelensky

16:27 09.05.2022
Zelensky shows European Commission President second part of completed questionnaire for Ukraine's candidate status for EU membership

Zelensky shows European Commission President second part of completed questionnaire for Ukraine's candidate status for EU membership

12:48 09.05.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine needs specifics and acceleration of arms supplies in relations with EU

Zelensky: Ukraine needs specifics and acceleration of arms supplies in relations with EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

AFU General Staff: Russian army trying to continue offensive operation in Eastern Operational Zone

Zelensky vetoes law banning symbols used by Russian armed forces in war against Ukraine

Ukraine entering difficult phase of war, foreign weapons to provide advantage only after some time – Reznikov

LATEST

Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

AFU General Staff: Russian army trying to continue offensive operation in Eastern Operational Zone

EU expects that decision to allocate another EUR 500 mln of military aid to Ukraine to be approved soon

If not for blockade by Senator Paul, Ukraine could already start using new US aid package – Kuleba

In Kherson region, Russian troops fire rockets at column of cars with civilians

Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

Ukraine entering difficult phase of war, foreign weapons to provide advantage only after some time – Reznikov

Ukrainian World Congress announces start of strategic partnership with Saint Javelin brand

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD