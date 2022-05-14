Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the gradual liberation of Kharkiv region proves that Ukraine will not leave anyone to the aggressor country.

According to the head of state, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already de-occupied 1,015 settlements throughout Ukraine. Six of them in the past day.

"Obviously, we remember every city and community that is still under occupation: Kherson, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Energodar, Mariupol and all the cities of Donbas. The gradual liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we will not leave anyone to the enemy," Zelensky said in a video message on the night on Saturday.