AFU General Staff: Russian army trying to continue offensive operation in Eastern Operational Zone

The Russian army is trying to continue the strategic offensive operation in the Eastern Operational Zone, while inflicting missile strikes on industrial infrastructure and shelling civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The threat of missile and bomb attacks on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Friday.

It said the enemy did not take active actions in Volyn and Polissia directions.

At the same time, the main efforts were focused on covering the state border in Brest and Gomel regions. As part of the inspection of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in Kobrin district of Brest region and Lida district of Grodno region, training sessions with those liable for military service continue.

In Siversk direction, the enemy is tightening the security of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk and Kursk regions. From the Russian territory, the occupiers fired artillery at civilian objects in Sumy region.

In Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is concentrating his main efforts on ensuring the withdrawal of his own units from the city of Kharkiv and preventing the Defense Forces units from reaching the rear of the Russian group of troops concentrated in the area of ​​the town of Izium.

In Sloviansk direction, the enemy concentrated his main efforts on the offensive in the area of the settlement of Bohorodychne, but was not successful. It conducted artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Nova Dmytrivka and Krasnopillia. It carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Dolyna and Adamivka.

In Donetsk and Tavriysk directions, enemy units continue to fire on Ukrainian troops. The invaders tried to establish control over the settlements of Novoselivka, Kamianka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

In Lyman direction, the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to gain a foothold in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka. In Severodonetsk direction, it has an active fire influence in the area the settlement of Rubizhne.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the directions of the settlements of Zolote and Komyshuvakha, but had no success. It carries out shelling of the settlements of Toshkivka and Orikhove. In Avdiyivka direction, with the support of artillery, it is conducting offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Kamianka and Novoselivka, but has no success.

In Mariupol, the invaders concentrated their main efforts on blocking our units in the area of ​​Azovstal plant, shelling continues.

In Pivdennobuzk direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, fired at units of the Defense Forces with cannon artillery and mortars. Continued air reconnaissance.