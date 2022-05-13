Facts

16:55 13.05.2022

In Kherson region, Russian troops fire rockets at column of cars with civilians

1 min read

On Thursday, May 12, Russian troops fired on a convoy of cars with civilians in Kherson region, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"According to the investigation, on May 12, 2022, Russian troops near the village of Karyerne fired at a column of civilian vehicles with people trying to leave the occupation from Grad multiple rocket launch systems (MRLS). As a result of enemy fire, a woman and a small child received multiple shrapnel wounds," the PGO said.

It is noted that these actions pose a direct threat to the life and health of the civilian population, and are contrary to the norms of international humanitarian law, which expressly prohibit attacks on the civilian population and civilian objects.

Pretrial investigation into this fact continues.

20:32 03.05.2022
Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

19:02 02.05.2022
Over 800 hectares of forest burn in Kherson region in week - head of State Forest Agency

18:58 21.04.2022
'Green' corridor for residents of three villages of Kherson region does not work, occupiers block evacuation – local authorities

14:49 15.04.2022
Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

12:56 15.04.2022
Missile shot down in Kherson region, shrapnel killed two, wounded three civilians who 'came out to watch'

15:06 13.04.2022
Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

13:51 10.04.2022
In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

17:18 09.04.2022
Borrell suggests Ukraine's PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

09:31 06.04.2022
Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

18:09 31.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

