In Kherson region, Russian troops fire rockets at column of cars with civilians

On Thursday, May 12, Russian troops fired on a convoy of cars with civilians in Kherson region, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"According to the investigation, on May 12, 2022, Russian troops near the village of Karyerne fired at a column of civilian vehicles with people trying to leave the occupation from Grad multiple rocket launch systems (MRLS). As a result of enemy fire, a woman and a small child received multiple shrapnel wounds," the PGO said.

It is noted that these actions pose a direct threat to the life and health of the civilian population, and are contrary to the norms of international humanitarian law, which expressly prohibit attacks on the civilian population and civilian objects.

Pretrial investigation into this fact continues.