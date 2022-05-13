Facts

14:50 13.05.2022

Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

The second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, the third President of Ukraine Viktor Yuschenko and the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko appealed to the leaders of the countries of the world to help rescue civilians and military personnel blocked by Russian troops on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

"We, Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yuschenko and Petro Poroshenko – the second, third and fifth presidents of Ukraine – appeal to the leaders of the countries of the world. To the member States of the European Union, the United States of America and Canada, China, Turkey and others, as well as to the UN. We ask with all available diplomatic resources to help the Ukrainian authorities save the lives of civilian and military Ukrainians, whom Russia is trying to destroy by barbaric methods on the territory of the Azovstal plant on Putin's orders," the text of the appeal published by Kuchma's press secretary Darka Olifer on Facebook says.

The Presidents noted that the brutality with which the Russian army operates is devoid of any military meaning, and the city of Mariupol has been almost completely destroyed by Russian troops, who are now trying to hide the traces of their crimes.

"The extraordinary courage and heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers-defenders of the city amazed not only Ukraine, but the whole world. The Azov battalion, our marines, our border guards have already left a mark in history, because their military feat is unprecedented. And these are our national heroes, selfless, brave, patriotic. But now we are no longer talking about an equal or unequal fight. In full view of the whole world, there is an attempt of bloody revenge and the massacre of Russians against those who, although surrounded, defeated them with the strength of spirit and willpower," the presidents stressed.

"We urge each of you to join in order to save the lives of heroic Ukrainians. Tens of millions of Ukrainians look at you with hope, and all the peoples of the civilized world will applaud your successful mediation with gratitude," they said.

