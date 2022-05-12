Invaders fire prohibited ammunition at villages in Dnipropetrovsk region, one person killed, there are wounded

The occupiers on Thursday once again fired prohibited cluster munitions at the village of Velyka Kostromka, Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed, there are wounded, and the neighborhood of the village of Ukrayinka, Kryvyi Rih district, was also shelled, the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

"On May 12, 2022, the occupiers once again fired prohibited cluster munitions at the village of Velyka Kostromka, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, an energy infrastructure facility was destroyed. According to preliminary data, one person was killed, there are wounded," the prosecutor's office said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Also, according to the prosecutor's office, on May 12, the occupiers carried out shelling of the vicinity of the village of Ukrayinka in Kryvyi Rih district. "Unexploded rockets with ammunition were found at the scene, an explosive service is working," the prosecutor's office informs.

The report of the Prosecutor General's Office notes that there are no military facilities on this territory.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office provides procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).