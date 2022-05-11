Russia prompts Sweden, Finland into NATO – Zelensky at meeting with French students

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia, through its aggressive actions in Ukraine, pushed Sweden and Finland into NATO.

"Regarding Sweden and Finland: they have made their internal choice. I am sure that Russia is pushing many away from itself. And from its influence. I think that the case and the decision regarding Sweden and Finland because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine… to say that sometimes Russia, wanting to protect something, does much worse. They [the Russians] protect themselves, as they say, from the influence of NATO, but with such a step to protect they prompt both Finland and Sweden into NATO," Zelensky told French students, speaking via video link on Wednesday.

The head of state also expressed confidence that these states will be in the Alliance.

"The leaders of these states have made a choice that will be supported by their societies. I am sure that they will be in NATO. And, if earlier people in these countries had shared opinions about the membership of their countries in NATO, now I believe that most people today want to be there, because people want to be protected. But Russia made a point that today civilized countries want to be protected from Russia. Previously, they thought that from some kind of threats, aggression, war, but today everyone says: I just want to live calmly in my house, work, spend time with my family, raise children, but I want to be protected from Russia," he said.