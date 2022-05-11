Facts

14:58 11.05.2022

Occupiers going to sell grain stolen from Ukraine through Syria – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

2 min read
A significant part of grain stolen by Russian troops from Ukraine is in the Mediterranean Sea on dry cargo ships under the Russian flag, the most likely country of destination of the cargo is Syria, from where the stolen grain can be smuggled to other countries in the Middle East.

The continued theft of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories was reported on the website of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

"In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, grain and sunflower seeds that are in storage are being prepared for transportation to the Russian Federation. Also, for this purpose, the crop stored in Enerhodar is being withdrawn towards Kamianka-Dniprovska, a convoy of Russian KAMAZ and DAF trucks loaded with grain left under the protection of the military. The final destination of the convoy is the occupied Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Defense Intelligence Agency, in the village of Volokhiv Yar, Kharkiv region, collaborators help the invaders to take out grain from elevators, the stolen crop is sent to the Russian border.

In addition, 1,500 tonnes of grain crops were exported by Krymzernotrans grain carriers from Mala Lepetykha, Kherson region, to the occupied Crimea.

There is also information that the occupiers are exporting to Crimea large volumes of vegetables stolen in Ukraine – beets, potatoes, cabbage.

