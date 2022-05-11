Facts

14:29 11.05.2022

Russian pilots massively trying to hide their involvement in war against Ukraine – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Agency

Russian servicemen are massively appealing to the command with a demand to classify their participation in the invasion of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Such appeals have acquired a special scale in parts of the Russian aerospace forces. Hiding from revenge for the mass killings of civilians and the destroyed infrastructure of Ukraine is being attempted not only by the direct perpetrators of crimes, but also by former military personnel who took part in the preparations for the invasion of our state," the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, also known as the Defence Intelligence Agency, has said..

In particular, the intelligence identified the identities of war criminals: servicemen of the 277 bomber Aviation Regiment 303 of the mixed aviation Division of the 11th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense (military unit 77983) stationed at the Khurba airfield in Khabarovsk Territory. It is noted that most of them were involved in missile strikes and bombing of Ukraine from airfields on the territory of Belarus Lida and Baranovichi, as well as from the Russian airfields Borisoglebsk and Marinovka.

"The occupiers are trying to avoid responsibility for the mass killings of civilians and complicity in the preparation of such crimes by demanding that the command provide them with false documents about being treated or on vacation. Some pilots require documents that at the time of the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war they no longer served in the unit," the Agency reports.

The list of command and flight personnel of the 277th Bomber Aviation Regiment was published on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

