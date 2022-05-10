Facts

09:32 10.05.2022

As result of shelling of Luhansk region, one person injured - head of regional military administration

1 min read
As result of shelling of Luhansk region, one person injured - head of regional military administration

As a result of enemy shelling of settlements in Luhansk region, one person was wounded, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"Cities and villages in the region have been shelled 22 times over the past day. There is destruction of housing in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. In addition, in Severodonetsk, an enemy shell hit the building of the local cell of the National Police, there was a significant fire, due to which the premises and equipment were destroyed.

When trying to examine the destruction in Shypilove, where people remain blocked, the Russians opened fire on the police. There is one injured employee. A resident of Severodonetsk, who received shrapnel wounds to his limbs yesterday, was hospitalized and taken to a hospital in Poltava," Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

