12:09 07.05.2022

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

U.S. President Joseph Biden has announced another $150 million security aid package that would provide Ukraine with additional artillery ammunition, radars and other equipment.

"Today, the U.S. is continuing our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country. I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine, " he said on Twitter Friday evening.

According to a memorandum released by the U.S. administration, the equivalent of $150 million in aid to Ukraine would include defense goods and services, military training and education.

Biden's statement on the White House website also indicates that funds to send aid to Ukraine are almost gone and that swift congressional approval of the funding is required.

"With today’s announcement, my Administration has nearly exhausted funding that can be used to send security assistance through drawdown authorities for Ukraine. For Ukraine to succeed in this next phase of war its international partners, including the U.S., must continue to demonstrate our unity and our resolve to keep the weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukraine, without interruption. Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, " the message reads.

Last week, Biden called on Congress to allocate $33 billion for defense and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to strengthen European defense. Of this amount, more than $20 billion is planned for weapons, ammunition and other military aid, as well as $8.5 billion for economic aid and $3 billion for humanitarian aid.

At the time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented that without this approval from Congress, President Biden could only increase military aid to Ukraine, which had then reached $3.5 billion, by $250 million.

