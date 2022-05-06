G7 leaders to discuss possibility of additional sanctions against Russia on May 8

The leaders of the G7 countries plan to discuss possible new sanctions against Russia during a video conference on Sunday, Bloomberg said, citing informed sources.

Agency said the online meeting will give countries the opportunity to coordinate, potentially refine any measures.

Earlier, Western media said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would also take part in this video meeting.

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden said that Washington is always open to new sanctions against Russia and will discuss this with partners in the G7.

"We're always open to additional sanctions," Biden said at the White House.

The G7 meeting will take place against the backdrop of preparations in the EU for the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions. The permanent representatives of the EU countries cannot yet reach a consensus on new measures, in particular, on the introduction of a ban on the import of Russian oil.