Zelensky, Rutte discuss ways to bring war criminals to justice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte discussed issues of diplomacy and bringing war criminals to justice.

"I maintain a constant dialogue with Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte. Told him about the course of hostilities, discussed ways to prosecute war criminals and diplomatic issues of common interest," Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.

In turn, the head of the Dutch government said the Netherlands intends to "continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend democracy and sovereignty, in the short and long term."

"The Netherlands is assessing whether it can join with a.o. Germany, Belgium and the UK to supply more heavy weapons. And we are sending a forensic investigation team to Ukraine to gather evidence for war crime investigations and criminal proceedings," Rutte said on Twitter.