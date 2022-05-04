Facts

Moldova's Parliament speaker visits Bucha

Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu, during his visit to Ukraine, visited Bucha, called for stopping the war, as well as investigating war crimes and punishing those who committed them.

"The official visit to Ukraine started with the town of Bucha, one of the settlements in the suburbs of Kyiv, subjected to unimaginable atrocities by the Russian army. This war must be stopped and war crimes investigated and punished," Grosu said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Together with Grosu, Bucha was visited by Chairman of the parliament's commission on security, defense and public order Lilian Carp.

