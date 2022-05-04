Facts

16:16 04.05.2022

There are heavy battles for Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukrainian servicemen is fired from artillery, tanks, aircraft, ships; no communication with them – mayor

In Mariupol, besieged by Russian occupiers, heavy fighting for the territory of Azovstal metallurgical plant started again on Wednesday, Russian occupiers are shelling the positions of the Ukrainian army from artillery mounts, aircraft, tanks and ships, city Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

"Today there are heavy battles on the territory of our fortress – Azovstal. Our brave guys are defending this fortress, but it is very difficult, because they are working on this fortress from heavy artillery, working with tanks, aircraft, the ships have approached and are also extinguishing this fortress," Boichenko said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to Boichenko, hundreds of civilians still remain on the territory of the plant, of which over 30 are children who have been hiding in the shelters of the plant since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"Unfortunately, communication with the guys [Ukrainian soldiers at Azovstal plant] was lost today. There is no communication in order to understand what is happening, whether they are safe or not. Yesterday there was still communication, today I cannot comment on anything," the mayor said.

"We pray for our heroic guys. And we thank them for the feat that they have already accomplished for our entire country today. They held back the enemy. They gave us more time to prepare. They are real courageous and very heroic Defenders of Mariupol. Many thanks to them for this," Boichenko said.

