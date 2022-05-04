Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

Israeli authorities are discussing a possible increase in aid supplies to Ukraine, including defense systems, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"During discussions on this issue, most officials support the option in which Israel increases the volume of military and civilian cargo for Ukraine. Additional discussions are expected in the coming days, during which they will consider a list of things that can be sent to Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, as one of the sources said on condition of anonymity, one of the reasons for supporting Ukraine, voiced at the government meeting, is "understanding that the U.S. and various European countries expect a clear position from Israel on which side it is on" in the situation around Ukraine.

The newspaper notes that Israel's support for Ukraine "will be, in fact, more declarative and will not include a significant amount of cargo, in part because the U.S. and European countries are already supplying Ukraine with more than Israel is capable of."

Also, "there is a consensus among the relevant Israeli officials that, at least at this stage, the Ukrainian army will not receive anti-aircraft systems, modern weapons, offensive weapons." Instead, for the time being, it is about the supply of "defensive systems that will protect troops on the ground, personal combat equipment and warning systems that could be sent without causing a crisis with Russia," Haaretz writes.

Earlier, the newspaper recalls, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the shipment of body armor and helmets for the Ukrainian army. In addition, Israel delivered 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including water purification systems, medical equipment, and blankets.