Zelensky against freezing of conflict with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outspeaks against the freezing of the conflict with Russia.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit Tuesday night, he said, referring to a possible cease-fire, that "it doesn't mean Russian troops will stand where they are now. It's a frozen conflict. We're not going to agree to a frozen conflict."

He called the Minsk agreements the kind that led to the frozen conflict. "I am against it, there will be no such document. We did not withdraw from Minsk, Russia withdrew from it on February 24. They did, and Ukraine will definitely not go into such a swamp again."

At the same time, according to Zelensky, he does not see the desire of the Russian Federation to achieve a cease-fire. "If we have a meeting with President Putin, then maybe we can agree with him personally. He should commit to a ceasefire, preferably public, then we can believe in it," the president said.

He also said that "we must first take the appropriate steps to stop the war, and then diplomacy will come into play." "It is desirable to do the first stage and we have done that - to stop Russia in its advance. The second stage is to do as much as possible so that Russia withdraws from our territory. Now we are in the second stage. The third stage is to restore as much territorial integrity as possible," he said.

In his opinion, "where it is possible to restore territorial integrity, to find some compromises through dialogue in words, not through dialogue of weapons, Ukraine will do it, but showing its position as an equal partner in any dialogue".

Zelensky noted that "our groups are communicating at the level of negotiators," but "I do not really believe in such agreements." "It's important to talk, but until the president of the Russian Federation personally says it officially, and I don't see the weight in such agreements," Zelensky said.