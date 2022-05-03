Johnson: We failed to impose sanctions on Putin in 2014; we cannot make same mistake again

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that the West's reaction to the annexation of Crimea and Russia's attack on Donbas in 2014 was too slow, and said that this mistake should not be repeated in the future.

"And we who are your friends must be humble about what happened in in 2014, because Ukraine was invaded before for the first time, when Crimea was taken from Ukraine and the war in Donbas began. The truth is that we were too slow to grasp what was really happening and we collectively failed to impose the sanctions then that we should have put on Vladimir Putin. We cannot make the same mistake again!" he said in an address to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.