Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

As of May 2, law enforcement officers found and documented 1,202 bodies of civilians killed by the invaders in Kyiv region.

"To date, on the territory of Kyiv region... we have found and documented 1,202 corpses. These are civilians who were killed by the troops of Russia," Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Maksym Ocheretiany said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that as of today, in Kyiv region, in the territories that were occupied by the Russian troops, eight burial places of the killed local residents were found, most of them in the territory of Bucha district.

According to the deputy head of the regional police, bodies of civilians with signs of torture were found in the last burial place discovered by law enforcement officers. "They not only have their hands tied and blindfolded, but also injuries in the form of shot through the legs. Then they were shot in the head," he said.

Ocheretiany said that law enforcement officers had almost completed work on working off the de-occupied territory. "We will continue to carry out investigative actions and dig up the bodies," he said.